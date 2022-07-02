Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

