Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 4,379 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

