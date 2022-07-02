Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Reduced by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,020,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $164.94 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average of $185.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

