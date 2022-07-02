Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

BP opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

