Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

