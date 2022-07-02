Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 172,666 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $139.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

