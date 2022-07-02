Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.75.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

