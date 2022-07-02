Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

