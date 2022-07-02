Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $514,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

