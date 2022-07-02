Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

