Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $273.92 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

