Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.28 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

