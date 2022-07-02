Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

