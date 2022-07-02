Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,520 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

