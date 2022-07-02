Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average is $262.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

