Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,955 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $823,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

PENN opened at $31.46 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

