Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $887.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.