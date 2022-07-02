Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

