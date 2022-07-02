Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.