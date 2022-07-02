Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $508.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

