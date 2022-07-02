Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $662,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,998 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

