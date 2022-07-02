Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

