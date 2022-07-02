Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

