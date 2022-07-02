Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TopBuild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TopBuild by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in TopBuild by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

