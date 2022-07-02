Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

MTD opened at $1,161.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,227.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,373.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

