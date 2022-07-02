Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 225.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

