STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,659 shares of company stock worth $4,589,759. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $210.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

