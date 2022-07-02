Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

