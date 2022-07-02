Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 796,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 36,705.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 513,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 582.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 243,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 million, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.