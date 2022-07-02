Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stake Reduced by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 61,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $395.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.