Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,114 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

