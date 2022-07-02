Belvedere Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Belvedere Trading LLC trimmed its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 147.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 98,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALDX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

