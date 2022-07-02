Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

