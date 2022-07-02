Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.29% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eneti by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at $12,900,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter.

NETI opened at $5.84 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

