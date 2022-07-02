Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEE. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

CEE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.