Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

