Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $263.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

