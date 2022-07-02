Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

