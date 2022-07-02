Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $220,000 in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.40% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The9 alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The9 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.