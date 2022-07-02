iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

