Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,926 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 72.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 185,538 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 296.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

