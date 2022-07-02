iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Holdings Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

