Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Inotiv worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOTV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.24. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

