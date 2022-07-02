Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.