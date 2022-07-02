Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.