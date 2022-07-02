Belvedere Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

