Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.