Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

