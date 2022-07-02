Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

MKSI stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

