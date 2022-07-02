Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Belvedere Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $4.46 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

